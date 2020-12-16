City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague today announced that the City of Ironton (Lawrence County) has joined OhioCheckbook.gov

“With OhioCheckbook.gov , residents have the opportunity to access state and local government spending at the click of a button,” said Treasurer Sprague. “We’re proud to have the City of Ironton as a new partner in transparency and help provide this direct look at where tax dollars are going.”

The City of Ironton is the fourth government entity in Lawrence County to join OhioCheckbook.gov . The city’s online checkbook includes more than 33,800 individual transactions that represent over $52 million spending from January 2018 through October 2020.

“The City of Ironton is extremely excited to be able to use the Ohio Checkbook provided by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague,” said Ironton City Councilmember Nate Kline. “The city is dedicated to being transparent and we feel this tool will be extremely informative for our residents.”

OhioCheckbook.gov was launched in June 2020. The new transparency website combined OhioCheckbook.com (previously administered by the Treasurer’s office) and Ohio’s Interactive Budget (previously operated by the Office of Budget and Management) to create a single, one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local levels of government.

By streamlining website administration, eliminating duplication, and reducing overall operating costs, OhioCheckbook.gov will keep government transparency at taxpayers’ fingertips for years to come.