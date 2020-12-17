December 17, 2020

  • 34°

Kenneth Mercer

By Obituaries

Published 2:52 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Kenneth Mercer

Kenneth R. Mercer, 69, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, with Pastor Matthew Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowe Family Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation from 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business