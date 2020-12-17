Micah Spears

Micah Hosea Spears, 60, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Spears.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.