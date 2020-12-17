December 17, 2020

  • 34°

Micah Spears

By Obituaries

Published 1:11 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Micah Hosea Spears, 60, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Spears.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business