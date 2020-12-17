“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

Distancing will be in place and show will be available for streaming

Staff report

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — The Ashland Youth Ballet takes to the stage tonight and through Saturday for “The Nutcracker.”

Performances are set for on 7 p.m. tonight, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday.

Guest artist Llonnis Del Toro Cintra, of Kentucky Ballet Theatre, will join the show on Saturday.

Cintra, is a native of Havana, Cuba. With national and international credits behind the young dancer, he brings the artistry of the Cuban technique to our region. His strength and stage presence models to young dancers, male and female, of the poise, grace and energy dance requires.

Cintra is a company dancer from Kentucky Ballet Theatre under the direction of Norbe Risco. In the show, he dances the Sugar Plum Cavalier with Sugar Plum Fairy, Ella Detherage.

The production is rescheduled from its original dates of Dec. 4 and 5.

The AYB’s “The Nutcracker,” was postponed due to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order. When the order was lifted, the AYB Board of Directors decided to proceed by adding two shows with limited seating at each show.

The Thursday evening and Saturday evening shows will be recorded and available for streaming during Christmas week for the general public who could not attend in-person. Masks are mandatory at all times, temperatures will be taken, and a system of distancing while seating and dismissing will be in place.

Tickets for the general public are on sale at the Paramount Box Office, 606.324.0007.

The 2020 – 2021 season marks the Ashland Youth Ballet’s 32nd season bringing the tradition of the arts and the season to our Tri-State region.