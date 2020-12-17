Ohio State’s Fields voted Big Ten offensive player of the year

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, according to a vote by conference coaches and media released Tuesday.

A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 when he delivered one of the most productive seasons by a Buckeyes quarterback, Fields has been spectacular this year for the third-ranked Buckeyes.

The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2. He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

The Buckeyes (5-0) are scheduled to play Northwestern (5-1) in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Fields, the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, was picked first-team, all-conference by both the coaches and media. So were running backs Tyler Goodson of Iowa and Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota; guards Kendrick Green of Illinois and Wyatt Davis of Ohio State; and tackles Alaric Jackson of Iowa and Thayer Munford of Ohio State.

Also receiving first-team honors from the coaches were Ohio State receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson; Buckeyes center Josh Myers, Wisconsin tackle Cole Van Lanen and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The media picked receivers Ty Fryfogle of Indiana and David Bell of Purdue, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.

Fryfogle (Receiver of the Year), Ibrahim (Running Back of the Year), Freiermuth (Tight End of the Year) and Davis (Offensive Lineman of the Year) took individual honors.