Willie Massie
Willie E. Massie, 75, of Ironton, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
A graveside service will be held noon Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery, 16688 County Road 2, Scottown. Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m.–noon at the cemetery.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
