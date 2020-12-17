December 17, 2020

  • 34°

Willie Massie

By Obituaries

Published 2:03 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Willie Massie

Willie E. Massie, 75, of Ironton, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be held noon Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery, 16688 County Road 2, Scottown. Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m.–noon at the cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business