Lady Tigers go deep to topple Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Thursday’s Ohio Valley Conference game between the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers and Portsmouth Lady Trojans was play in the gym just on the borderline of downtown Portsmouth.

The Lady Tigers couldn’t resist being that close so they decided to go downtown any way, only it was with their shooting.

Ironton knocked down six 3-pointers as the downed the Lady Trojans 42-21.

Teegan Carpenter led Ironton with 10 points including three trifectas while Isabel Morgan, Kirsten Williams and Lilly Zornes all had one trey in the win.

Morgan finished with a game-high 13 points for Ironton (2-4, 1-3).

Emily Cheatham had 11 points, Ayonna Carr scored 6 and Nia Trinidad 4 to account for the Portsmouth scoring.

Morgan scored 4 points and Mary Lackey added a basket as Ironton took a 6-3 first quarter lead. Cheatham was 3-of-4 at the line for the Lady Trojans.

Ironton scored 12 points in the second quarter — all from behind the arc — to take an 18-9 lead at the break.

Carpenter hit two 3-pointers with Williams and Zornes getting on each. Carr had all 6 of Portsmouth’s points in the quarter.

Carpenter had another triple and Morgan got one while Lackey scored 4 points and Ironton went up 28-15. Cheatham got all 6 points for the Lady Trojans.

Ironton was 6-of-11 form the foul line in the fourth quarter with Morgan scoring 6 points and hitting 2-of-2 from the line. Trinidad had 4 points for Portsmouth.

Ironton hosts Raceland at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Ironton 6 12 10 14 = 42

Portsmouth 3 6 6 6 = 21

IRONTON (2-4, 1-3): Mary Lackey 3 0 0-0 6, Chasity Cecil 0 0 1-4 1, Lilly Zornes 0 1 0-0 3, Teegan Carpenter 0 3 1-3 10, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 1 1 1-2 6, Isabel Morgan 4 1 2-2 13, Evan Williams 1 0 1-1 3, Tashawna Young 0 0 0-0 0, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6 6-13 42. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (1-1, 0-1): Emily Cheatham 8 0 3-5 11, Nia Trinidad 1 0 2-4 4Jermya Powell 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Bre Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 2 0 2-2 6, Kirsten Reid 0 0 0-0 0, Gabi Johnson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0 7-12 21. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Carr.