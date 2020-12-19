ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

How did the project start? How would you describe your style?

My style is indie, folk, grit, country and experimental. I try to avoid labels and classifying my sound, but people ask, so thats my best guess. There are many singer/songwriters that have that front man look at me vibe. Thats just not my thing. When I ask musicians to record on a track or write with me, I give them full range. Music isn’t an opinion, it’s what you feel.

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?

I usually write in my head. I rarely write lyrics down unless I’m collaborating with other artists. Most of what I’m recording and writing were ideas I had when I was really young. I always knew I wanted to revisit those ideas and songs in a new light. Sometimes a song just comes to me. It’s almost like standing outside yourself. I never sit down and think, “well I’ve gotta write this song and it’s gotta be good.” That is never my way of thinking.

How has your art evolved since you started?

I started out wanting to change the world. In my mind, I had this idea that I could help people through hard times. That maybe a lyric would resonate with someone. I’ve been writing since I was 16 so I’ve definitely grown. I really don’t focus on changing with the times. Country is huge now and Appalchia is getting much-needed attention and I think that is a long time coming. So I’ve grown to realize that doing what you feel in that moment with a particular song is how I go about it. I’m honestly writing the songs I’ve always wanted to write. I’ve been in jam bands, prog rock bands and so on. Now I think my voice and my style is right where it needs to be.

What upcoming projects should we look for? Where can we find it?

I’ll have an album out in the coming months ahead. Not to beat the dead COVID horse, but it’s been hard getting people together to form a solid project. I’m just writing and recording right now and involving people that I enjoy as musicians and humans. I’m not sure about how I’ll release my new project, but it will be released.