December 21, 2020

  • 36°

Herd, Williams top Robert Morris

By Associated Press

Published 8:51 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jannson Williams tied his career high with 24 points as Marshall beat Robert Morris 85-71 on Sunday.
Taevion Kinsey had 17 points for Marshall (5-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points. Jarrod West had 14 points.
AJ Bramah had 16 points for the Colonials (1-2). Jon Williams added 15 points. Kahliel Spear had 13 points.
Marshall plays UNC-Asheville at home on Tuesday. Robert Morris matches up against Cleveland St. at home on Sunday.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business