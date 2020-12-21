Linda LaFon

Nov. 21, 1947– Dec. 18, 2020

Linda K. Waddell LaFon, 73, of South Point, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, of COVID-19, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1947, in Ironton.

She is survived by her husband and “the love of her life,” Gary LaFon, of South Point. Even though she said they didn’t have enough time together, they made the most of what time they did have.

She is preceded in death by her first husband of 47 years, William Waddell, in the year 2011.

She is survived by sons, James (Ammy) Waddell of Chicago, Illinois, Kevin Waddell, and Scott Waddell, both of Ironton; bonus kids, Bambi (Gerry) Sowards, of Ashland, Kentucky, Eric (Leanna) LaFon, of Proctorville, Gary (Natasha) LaFon, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Sherman (Rachel) LaFon, of Proctorville; and grandchildren Matthew, Emma, and Gracie, along with, Patrick and Deloris, Jared, Ethan, Mallory, Alexis, Cydney, and was Grammy to Braxton. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Alaine and was Gammy to Gabe and Emmy.

She will be missed by many close friends, Kricket, Thomas, Betty B, Alfreda, Rita Gay and her “Bestie,” Linda.

She attended and was an avid volunteer for McKinley Church. Her friends and family can attest to the many hours that she helped in making sure we all enjoyed the apple butter and pumpkin rolls.

She always expressed great pride and love for her bowling and the bowling family she enjoyed since the late 60s.

Two of her greatest accomplishments were finishing second in the State West Virginia bowling tournament and finishing second with her love, Gary, in the holiday mixed doubles tournament. Some of her favorite memories are of her travels with friends and family, from cruises to casinos, but her favorite was her beach vacations with family.

She loved life to the fullest.

She touched all those around her and made sure everyone felt welcomed and loved.

The service will be a small private family service, which will be handled by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The service will be live streamed through the funeral home website for those that wish to attend.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

