Lady Vikings start fast on way to win

Jim Walker

WILLOW WOOD — This week looks like an NBA schedule for the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

On Tuesday, they tried to play like an NBA team and with some good success as they beat the Rock Hill Redwomen 56-31.

The Lady Vikings played at Coal Grove on Monday and will go back on the court Wednesday night at Green.

Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce was concerned about playing two games in as many nights but said his team’s start was the key.

“We got off to a fast start. We really played well on both ends of the court. It was a really good win for us,” said Pierce.

Desiree Simpson scored 18 points to lead a balanced offense. Kylee Thompson scored 11 and Morgan Lyons added 8.

Jenna Malone pulled done 13 rebounds and had 4 assists. Simpson hauled down 12 rebounds while Morgan Lyons had 8 points and 5 steals.

Rock Hill (1-2) had not played or practiced since Nov. 30 before being shut down for COVID concerns and the Redwomen were definitely rusty.

“I’m not going to make any excuses. Give Symmes Valley credit. They have a good team. They’re young and they’re going to be good,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

“Hanshaw was a bright spot. She shot the ball really well.”

MaKenzie Hanshaw had a career-high 16 points as she drained four 3-pointers among her total. Emma Scott and Hadyn Bailey scored 6 points each.

Simpson scored 8 points and Lyons had all of her points in the quarter as she hit a pair of 3-pointers along with a basket and it was 21-5.

Each team scored 8 points in the second quarter and it was 29-13 at the half. Scott and Hanshaw had treys for the Redwomen while Jordan Ellison had all 4 of her points.

Bailey and Scott knocked down triples in the third quarter but the Lady Vikings picked it up on offense as Thompson hit two more 3-pointers and she and Simpson scored 8 points each to open up a 47-22 lead.

On Wednesday, Rock Hill plays at Northwest at noon and Symmes Valley visits Green.

Rock Hill 5 8 9 9 = 31

Sym. Valley 21 8 18 9 = 56

ROCK HILL (1-4): Aleigha Matney 0 0 1-2 1, Hadyn Bailey 0 1 3-4 6, Emma Scott 0 2 0-0 6, Taylor Clark 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 0 0 0-0 0, Jaina Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cigi Pancake 1 0 0-0 2, MaKenzie Hanshaw 2 4 0-0 1`6. Totals: 3 7 4-6 31. Fouls: 10. Fouled out None.

SYMMES VALLEY (4-4): Jenna Malone 1 0 0-0 2, Morgan Lyons 1 2 0-0 8, Hailee Beckett 1 0 2-2 4, Emma Castell 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 9 0 0-0 18, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 1 3 0-1 11, Hailee Gordon 1 1 0-0 5, Kelsi Gothard 0 0 0-0 0, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-2 0, Spring Ross 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 18 6 2-5 56. Fouls: 6. Fouled out None.