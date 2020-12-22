Roger Hayes

Roger L. Hayes, 81, of Proctorville, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.