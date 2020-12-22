December 22, 2020

  • 45°

Roger Hayes

By Associated Press

Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Roger Hayes

Roger L. Hayes, 81, of Proctorville, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business