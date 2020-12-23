Luke Knotts

June 1, 1988–Dec. 17, 2020

Luke Edward Thomas Knotts, 32, of Pedro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Marion County native was born June 1, 1988, a son to John C. Thomas and Yvonne Haney Thomas.

Luke was a 2007 graduate of Rock Hill High School and Collins Career Center. After graduation, Luke worked as a roofer and mechanic.

He was of the Protestant faith and attended Raceland First Assembly of God in Raceland, Kentucky. Luke loved to draw and play guitar. He was kind and always helpful to everyone.

Luke was preceded in death by his son, Colton Leo Knotts.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter, Riley Ann Knotts, of Tennessee; brother, John Cliffton Thomas Knotts, of Kentucky; uncle, Eddie Haney, of Upper Sandusky; grandmother, Sue Wooten, of South Point; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and special friends

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Visitation will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Knotts family with arrangements for Luke.

