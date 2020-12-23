Shawn Akers
Shawn David Akers, 41, of Raceland, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
He is survived by fiancé, Sherri Mayle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To offer the Akers family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
