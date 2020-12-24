Adena tops Chesy

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — When a veteran team plays a young team, give the edge to the veterans. Especially when they’re a good team.

The veteran Adena Warriors beat the youthful Chesapeake Panthers 63-48 in a non-league game on Wednesday.

Preston Sykes and Garrett Britton scored 21 points each and Jarrett Garrison had 14 points as Adena improved to 8-1 on the season.

Chesapeake (2-3) had three players in double figures as Levi Blankenship scored 14 points, Devon Bellamy 12 and Caleb Schneider added 10.

The game was even at 12 after the first quarter as Travis Grim and Schneider each hit 3-pointers and Nathan Cox had all 4 of his points. Britton and Sykes combined for 10 of the Warriors’ points.

Adena took charge in the second quarter by outscoring the Panthers 21-10 and it was 33-22 at the break.

Britton hit a 3-pointer and score 7 points while Garrison and Sykes had 6 points each.

Bellamy scored 4 points and Grim hit another 3-pointer for the Panthers.

The Panthers showed no signs of quitting as they came back to outscore the Warriors 14-13 as Bellamy had 8 points in the third quarter the deficit was now 46-36.

Blankenship and Schneider combined for all 12 of Chesapeake’s points in the fourth quarter and each one hit a trifecta, but Sykes hit a trey and scored 6 points, Britton had a triple and 5 points while Garrison got 6 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line to prevent any comeback hopes.

Adena 12 21 13 17 = 63

Chesapeake 12 10 14 12 = 48

ADENA (8-1): Nate Throckmorton 1 0 1-1 3, Dillon McDonald 2 0 0-0 4, Jarrett Garrison 5 0 4-4 14, Davis Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Garrett Britton 5 3 2-2 21, Preston Sykes 7 2 1-2 21, Jacob Shipley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5 8-9 63. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (2-3): Caleb Schneider 2 2 0-0 10, Travis Grim 1 2 0-0 8, Nathan Cox 2 0 0-0 4, Levi Blankenship 5 1 1-1 14, Ben Bragg 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Devon Bellamy 6 0 0-0 12, Jacob Lemley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5 1-1 48. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.