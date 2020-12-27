Diabetes Self-Management Class is Jan. 26

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are continuing over the phone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Jan. 26, through March 2, the AAA7 will be offering the popular Diabetes Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage diabetes. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Those who are interested must pre-register for the class. Once registered, participants will receive a free Diabetes Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. The kit includes the book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions,” a relaxation CD, and handouts for each class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls.

Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for the class, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247, or e-mail info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is Jan. 12.