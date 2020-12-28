Community Calendar

Tuesday

Mason Township Trustees Meeting

The Mason Township Trustees will host their year-end meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilgus Grange Hall.

Perry Township Trustees Meeting

The Perry Township Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the Deering Fire Station.

Windsor Township Trustees

The Windsor Township Trustees their year-end meeting at 6 p.m. at the Windsor Township Hall.

Jan. 4

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

Rock Hill School Meeting

The Rock Hill Local School District will hold its organizational meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Board of Education offices.

Jan. 6

Fayette Township Trustees Meeting

The Fayette Township Trustees have an organizational meeting at 4:45 p.m. and followed by the regular meeting at 5 p.m. at the Burlington fire station.

Jan. 11

Fairland BOE Organizational Meeting

The Fairland Local Board of Education will have its organizational meeting for the 2021 calendar year at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School.