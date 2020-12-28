December 28, 2020

  • 46°

Delbert Falor

By Obituaries

Published 10:17 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Delbert Falor

Delbert Lee Falor Sr., 66, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, leaving from his home in Ashland, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca.

Keeping with the families wishes he will be cremated.

Memorial donations can be made to the family to help with final expenses.
His children have entrusted his care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you ever make New Year's resolutions?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business