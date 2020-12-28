Doris Graham
Doris Graham, 85, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
There will be no services per her wishes. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
