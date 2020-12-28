Frieda Thompson

Frieda Joyce Adkins Thompson, 81, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Rudolph Thompson.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 10–11 a.m. at the funeral home.

