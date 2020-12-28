Fruit baskets distributed to Chesapeake seniors

CHESAPEAKE — On Wednesday morning, 100 fruit baskets were wrapped up and ready to send to seniors in the county to make the holidays more enjoyable.

Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center director Darlene Green said the baskets were made possible with donations from area businesses.

In addition to the baskets, gift certificates were included for members of the senior center.

Green said donations came from Bargain Barn, McDonalds and Kroger in Proctorville, Collins Career Technical Center, KFC in Burlington, A&L Home Care, City National Bank, Slack & Wallace Funeral Home, the Lawrence County Commission and Lawrence County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson.

The center, located in a modular unit next to the Chesapeake Community Center, has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans are under way to build a new center at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Groundbreaking is expected for early 2021.