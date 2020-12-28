December 28, 2020

Published 12:06 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

Ginnia Ratcliff

Ginnia Nell Ratcliff, 75, of Chesapeake, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Donnie Carter at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderfuneralhome.com.

