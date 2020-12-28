Ginnia Ratcliff

Ginnia Nell Ratcliff, 75, of Chesapeake, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Donnie Carter at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Chesapeake.

