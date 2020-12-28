Pearl Smith

Pearl Barker Smith, 95, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Sam Peters officiating.

A memorial celebration of life will be held later in the spring or early summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry and/or the Ironton Pet Shelter (Lawrence County Humane Society).

