Raymond Murphy

Raymond Joseph Murphy, 82, of South Point, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Heis survived by his wife, Colleen Murphy.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Kentucky.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.