December 29, 2020

Dakota Price

Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Dakota Price

Dakota Price, 18, of Ironton, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Charles Ferguson officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Price family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

