Dakota Price
Dakota Price
Dakota Price, 18, of Ironton, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Charles Ferguson officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer the Price family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.
You Might Like
Patricia Maynard
Patricia Maynard Patricia Evelyn Maynard, 80, of Proctorville, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at home. A graveside service will be... read more