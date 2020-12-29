December 29, 2020

Lady Dragons go long-distance to top Lady Pointers

By Jim Walker

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020


Fairland Lady Dragons’ Katie Brumfield (5) goes up to try and score as South Point Lady Pointers’ Sarah Roach attempts to block the shot. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Fairland Lady Dragons’ Jordan Taylor (21) races down the court as South Point Lady Pointers’ Kaelyn Jones (3) runs for the ball as well during Monday’s game. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Fairland Lady Dragons haven’t been allowed near the basketball court the past two weeks due to a COVID shutdown.
They must have been practicing anyway but taking shots from their homes.
The Lady Dragons were shooting long-distance as they hit eight 3-pointers in a 61-29 Ohio Valley Conference win over the South Point Lady Pointers on Monday.
Bree Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers and had a game-high 19 points to lead Fairland (3-0, 2-0). Tomi Hinkle had three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Emma Marshall knocked down a pair of bombs and scored 11 points.
Sarah Mitchell scored 9 points and Sarah Roach 7 to pace South Point (0-2, 0-2).
Hinkle hit two 3-pointers and Allen a 3-pointer as she scored 5 points to give Fairland a 17-6 first quarter lead.
Libby Judge scored all 6 of her points including a 3-pointer while Hinkle had 5 points with a 3-pointer as the lead ballooned to 36-12.
Marshall had 9 of her points in the third quarter with a pair of shots behind the arc and Allen had a triple and scored 6 points as the lead grew to 55-20.
Fairland is at Chesapeake on Wednesday and South Point goes to Chesapeake on Monday.
Fairland 17 19 19 6 = 61
South Point 6 6 8 9 = 29
FAIRLAND (3-0, 2-0): Emma Marshall 2 2 1-2 11, Alli Penix 0 0 0-0 0, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Brumfield 1 0 0-1 2, Zoey Schmidt 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 1 0 1-4 3, Kalei Ngumire 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Bree Allen 4 2 5-6 19, Tomi Hinkle 2 3 0-0 13, Libby Judge 0 1 3-4 6, Miaa Howard 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Orsbon 1 0 3-4 5. Totals: 12 8 13-21 61. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
SOUTH POINT (0-2, 0-2): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 0 0 1-2 1, Sarah Roach 3 0 1-2 7, Sidnea Belville 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 3-4 9, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Karmen Bruton 3 0 0-0 6, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0 5-10 29. Fouls: 17. Fouled out; None.

