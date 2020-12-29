Patricia Varney

Patricia Ellen Varney, 68, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Varney.

Private memorial service will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.