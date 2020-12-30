Betty Thompson
Betty Lee Coyle Thompson, 94, of South Point, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Heritage Center Nursing Home in Huntington, West Virginia.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
