Chesy’s defense blankets Trojans

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — It was only right the seniors lead the Chesapeake Panthers to a victory on their senior night against the visiting Portsmouth Trojans. The trio of seniors combined for 22 points in their 66-43 victory.

Chesapeake started all three of their seniors and all three were productive. Travis Grim scored 13 points, Nathan Cox added 7 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jacob Lemely scored 2 points with 2 assists.

Portsmouth scored just 2 points in the first quarter—shooting 1-12 in the period. Amare Johnson made the only shot in the quarter and his only shot of the game.

Levi Blankenship got the Panthers going on senior night with a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and a mid-range jumper to push Chesapeake ahead 13-2 at the end of one.

The Trojans heated up in the second quarter with four 3-pointers. Chris Duff got going with three of the 3-pointers made. Duff would finish with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from deep.

The big second quarter helped bring Portsmouth within 6 points at the half, 24-18.

Chesapeake’s elevated play in the second half secured the win.

The Panther seniors took over the third quarter to combine for 14 points and take back control of the ballgame.

Portsmouth’s 6-foot-2 senior Miles Shipp scored all 4 of his points in the third quarter. Shipp led the game in rebounds snagging 10 off the glass.

The Trojans trailed 43-31 going into the final quarter. Chesapeake took off in the fourth quarter stretching their lead with pressure defense and good ball movement. Caleb Schneider scored 5 points in the fourth and 10 points in the game.

The freshman guard grabbed 4 rebounds and tallied 1 assist. Devon Bellomy recorded 8 points,7 rebounds and 2 blocks as well for the Panthers.

Chesapeake (3-3, 2-2) will travel to Malvern for a back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Portsmouth (1-2, 1-2) will look to bounce back Wednesday at Rock Hill at 7:30.

Portsmouth 2 16 13 12 = 43

Chesapeake 13 11 19 23 = 66

PORTSMOUTH (1-2, 1-2): Amare Johnson 0-1 1-3 0-0 2, Drew Roe 1-1 2-5 0-1 7, Dariyonne Bryant 0-4 2-8 0-0 4, Chris Duff 8-14 0-1 0-0 24, Miles Shipp 0-1 2-12 0-0 4, Donovan Carr 0-0 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 8 9 0-1 43. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (3-2, 2-2): Caleb Schneider 2-4 2-2 0-0 10, Travis Grim 1-3 5-8 0-0 13, Nathan Cox 2-3 0-3 1-2 7, Levi Blankenship 3-8 4-7 0-0 17, Ben Bragg 0-1 1-5 3-4 5, Devan Bellomy 0-0 4-8 0-0 8, Jacob Lemley 0-1 1-1 0-0 2, Austin Henson 0-0 1-1 0-0 2, J.D. Daniels 0-0 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 8 4-6 66. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.