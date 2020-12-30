Hornets roll by Bobcats

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE —The Green Bobcats struggled to find their ‘green bean’ shot release in reference to the video game NBA2K against the Coal Grove Hornets.

The Hornets scored early and often to beat the visiting Bobcats 83-61.

Tait Matney entered the game on fire as he scored 17 points in the first half—8 in the first quarter and 9 in the second for Coal Grove.

Green struggled against the Hornet’s suffocating defense and were limited to just 20 points in the first half. Levi Blevins led the Bobcats in scoring at the half with 7 points.

Coal Grove coach Kevin Vanderhoof was proud of his team’s effort after the long layoff. Their last game was on the 18th in a win against Chesapeake.

“We wanted to be aggressive and get the ball to the hole. We executed what we wanted to do by getting out and running, but make good decisions. I thought we did a good job defensively on their guys that can score,” said Vanderhoof.

The Grove led at the half 44-20, and would continue pouring it on in the third. Coal Grove scored 22 points in each of their first 3 quarters.

Malachai Wheeler hit a pair of 3-pointers after the half for 6 of his 15 points in the game. Tait Matney scored 5 more points in the quarter as well to bring his totals to 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Green trailed 66-31 heading into the final quarter.

“Tait got us going, he is our only senior and he has been a great leader for these young guys. I thought each and every guy played well tonight,” added Vanderhoof.

Levi Sampson finished the game off strong for the Green Bobcats as he had just 9 points entering the fourth and finished with a game high 25 points.

The sophomore forward also had a game high 11 rebounds to help narrow the Hornet lead for a final score of 83-61.

Coal Grove (2-2,1-1) finished the final quarter with their young players and Braxton Horn took advantage of the minutes. The freshman guard scored 11 points and added 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Hornets will look to stay in the win column with another home game on Saturday against Rock Hill. Green (1-3,1-2) will host Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 8.

Green 7 13 12 29 = 61

Coal Grove 22 22 22 17 = 83

GREEN (1-4): Levi Sampson 9 0 7-15 25, Austin Ray 1 0 0-0 2, Ethan Huffman 6 0 7-8 19, Levi Blevins 2 1 1-2 8, Brayden Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Singleton 0 1 0-0 3, Wiley Sanders 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 20 2 15-25 61. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (2-2): Steve Easterling 1 0 0-0 2, Malachi Wheeler 4 3 0-0 17, Landon Davis 1 0 1-2 3, Jarren Hicks 4 0 0-0 8, Trevor Hankins 1 0 0-0 2, Tait Matney 7 8-9 22, Hunter Staton 0 2 0-0 6, Elijah Dillon 2 0 0-1 4, Braxton Horn 4 0 3-4 11, Perry Kingery 3 0 2-2 8. Totals: 27 5 14-17 83. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Staton.