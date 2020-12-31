Panthers head downtown to shoot their way past Rebels

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MERCERVILLE — “Things will be great when you’re Downtown.

Don’t wait a minute more…Downtown.

Everything is waiting for you…Downtown.”

Petula Clark sang it and the Chesapeake Panthers took her at face value.

The Panthers spent Wednesday’s game “downtown” with their shooting as the launched 11 3-point goals in a 76-51 rout of the South Gallia Rebels.

Five different players hit from downtown led by Caleb Schneider with four bombs and Levi Blankenship who let fly with three long-range jumpers.

Travis Grim had a pair of triples while Nathan Cox and Dannie Marshall had one each for the Panthers.

Blankenship finished with 20 points while Schneider had 14. Devon Bellomy handled all the short-term travel with seven field goal for 14 points. Grim and Cox scored 8 points each.

Brayden Hammond scored 24 points and Jaxxin Mabe 17 for South Gallia (4-2).

Chesapeake (4-2) was up 16-12 after the first quarter and Schneider had two treys and Grim another. Bellomy scored 4 points.

The Panthers really began to let it fly in the second quarter as Blankenship drained a pair of 3-pointers while Grim and Cox had one each and it was 34-21 at the break.

Blankenship scored 11 points in the third quarter and Schneider hit two more shots from behind the arc as the Panthers blew the game open by outscoring the Rebels 25-13 and take a 61-34 lead.

Bellomy scored 6 points and Marshall came off the bench to hit his trifecta.

Hammond scored 8 of his points in the quarter.

Chesapeake 16 18 25 15 = 76

South Gallia 12 9 13 17 = 51

CHESAPEAKE (4-2): Caleb Schneider 1 4 0-0 14, Travis Grim 1 2 0-0 8, Nathan Cox 3 1 0-0 8, Levi Blankenship 4 3 3-4 20, Dannie Marshall 0 1 0-0 3, Ben Bragg 2 0 0-2 4, J.D. Daniels 1 0 0-1 2, Devon Bellomy 7 0 0-0 14, Jacob Lemley 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 20 11 3-7 76. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH GALLIA (4-2): Garrett Frazee 0 0 0-2 0, Blaik Saunders 0 1 0-0 3, Jaxxin Mabe 5 2 1-2 17, Ethan Bevan 0 0 1-2 1, Andrew Small 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Hammond 9 2 0-0 24, Tristan Saber 2 0 0-0 4, Ean Combs 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 17 5 2-6 51. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.