Vikings use quick start to rout East

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — Boom! It was over just like that.

The Symmes Valley Vikings wasted little time determining the outcome of Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference game as they took a 20-point first quarter lead and went on to beat the Sciotoville East Tartans 65-39.

The Vikings had 11 different players score led by Drew Scherer with 18 points including three 3-pointers and 5-of-5 at the foul line. Jack Leith added 12 points.

Keagon Jackson had 14 points for East (0-4).

Scherer had all but two of his points in the first quarter as the Vikings raced to a 26-6 lead. Leith had 6 points in the quarter.

The lead was 39-17 at the half as Grayson Walsh scored 7 of his 9 points in the second quarter for the Vikings. Jackson hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Tartans.

Eli Patterson and Leith had 4 points each in the third quarter as the Vikings now led 53-30. Jackson had 6 points for East.

Symmes Valley (2-3, 2-2) had six different plays score two points in the fourth quarter as coach Alvin Carpenter emptied the bench.

Leith hauled down 18 rebounds with Scherer and Ethan Patterson grabbing 7 each.

Josh Ferguson had 3 assists and 4 steals.

Sym. Valley 26 13 14 12 = 65

Sciotoville 6 11 13 9 = 39

SYMMES VALLEY (2-3, 2-2): Caden Brammer 2 0 0-0 4, Luke Leith 5 0 2-2 12, Ethan Patterson 2 0 0-0 4, Josh Ferguson 1 0 0-0 2, Alec Beckett 0 0 2-2 2, Braden Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 2 0 0-0 4, Drew Scherer 2 3 5-5 18, Nick Strow 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Patterson 3 0 0-0 6, Logan Justice 1 00 -0 2, Grayson Walsh 2 1 2-4 9, Braden Corn 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 25-65 11-13 65. 3-pt goals: 4-17. Rebounds: 25-O, 31-D = 56 (Leith 18, Scherer 7, Eth. Patterson 7). Assists: 11: (Ferguson 3, Brammer 2, Walsh 2). Steals: 15 (Ferguson 4, Best 3).Blocks: 3 (Eth. Patterson 2). Turnovers: 17. Foul: 6. Fouled out: None.

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (0-4): Levi Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Baughman 2 0 0-0 4, Matt Flannery 0 2 0-0 6, Kyle Winston 1 0 0-0 2, Keagon Jackson 4 2 0-1 14, Andrew Pyles 1 0-0 2, Landen Pernell 4 0 0-4 8, Gavin Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Rase 0 0 0-0 0, Kellen Gray 0 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Mayhew 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 13 4 1-7 39. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.