Weary Redmen fall to Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Three games in three days finally took its toll.

The weary-legged Rock Hill Redmen couldn’t get going as they lost 80-58 to the Portsmouth Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Coming off a COVID shutdown, the Redmen (1-6, 0-3) played Portsmouth Notre Dame on Monday and Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday before heading to play the Trojans.

Brayden Malone was the only Rock Hill player who seemed to have his sea legs as he scored a game-high 22 points to go along with 6 rebounds. Brayden “Larry” Adams added 9 points and 5 assists while Jacob Schwab grabbed 4 rebounds.

Portsmouth (2-2, 2-2) had 12 players in the scoring column including three players in double figures as Dariyonne Bryant scored 13, Miles Shipp 12 and Michael Duncan 10.

Malone scored 8 points and Schwab added a basket and the Redmen trailed just 12-11 after the first quarter.

Chris Duff hit a pair of 3-pointers for Portsmouth while Shipp scored 4 points.

Malone had 8 more points in the second quarter and Deven Long hit a 3-pointer but Dunch also had two treys and Drew Roe scored all 5 of his points including a triple and the Trojans opened up a 33-24 halftime lead.

Portsmouth took charge in the third quarter as they outscored the Redmen 27-13 and blew the lead ballooned to 60-37.

Bryant and Devon Lattimore scored 6 points each in the fourth quarter for the Trojans while Adams had 6 points for the Redmen.

Rock Hill 11 13 13 21 = 58

Portsmouth 12 21 21 20 = 80

ROCK HILL (1-6, 0-3): Noah Doddridge 1 0 0-0 2, Dylan Griffith 1 0 0-1 2, Owen Hankins 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Murphy 4 0 0-2 8, Brayden Adams 3 0 3-4 9, Deven Long 1 1 0-0 5, Trenton Williams 1 0 0-0 2, Victor Day 1 0 0-0 2, Hunter Blagg 0 0-0 0, Jason Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Malone 11 0 0-3 22, Chanz Pancake 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Schwab 2 0 0-0 4, James Knipp 0 0 0-0 0, Lane Smith 0 0 1-1. Totals: 25 1 4-12 58. 3-pt goals: 3-11. Rebounds: 6-O, 21-D = 27 (Malone 6, Schwab 4). Assists: 13 (Adams 5). Steals: 2 (Schwab, Adams). Turnovers: 19. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (2-2, 2-2): Amare Johnson 2 1 0-0 7, Drew Roe 1 1 0-2 5, Dariyonne Bryant 6 0 1-2 13, Chris Duff 1 2 0-0 8, Reade Pendleton 3 0 0-2 6, Daewin Spence 2 0 0-0 4, Donovan Carr 2 0 0-0 4, Michael Duncan 0 3 1-2 10, Miles Shipp 6 0 0-0 12, Dante Hamrick 1 0 0-0 2, Devon Lattimore 3 0 0-1 6, Tyler Duncan 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 8 2-9 80. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.