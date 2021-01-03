Lady Hornets play their style to down Redwomen in OVC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — After doing things someone else’s way and not liking it, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets switched back to their own ways.

That switch ignited the Lady Hornets as they beat the Rock Hill Redwomen 66-25 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Saturday.

“We had an early noon start and it took us a few minutes to get going. Rock Hill wanted to play slow and we did at times. That’s not out style,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach.

One player who helped get the Lady Hornets back doing “their thing” was Kaleigh Murphy who scored a career-high 24 points.

“Luckily, Murphy was playing aggressive and getting to the basket and that helped her get a career high in points. Just looking through the scorebook you can see we had a lot of kids contributed in scoring today. This will help us later in the season,” said Roach.

Addi Dillow had 15 points to aid the win for Coal Grove (9-1, 6-1).

Rock Hill (2-7, 1-3) had only six players available and five scored as Emma Scott got 7 points and MaKenzie Hanshaw hit a pair of 3-pointers for 6 points.

Coal Grove jumped in front 16-2 in the first quarter as Murphy hit a 3-pointers and scored 6 points and Jaidyn Griffith scored all 4 of her points.

The lead drew to 36-9 at the half as Murphy scored 8 points and Dillow 6 in the second quarter. Hanshaw hit a trifecta with Cigi Pancake and Hadyn Bailey each adding 2 points for Rock Hill.

The Lady Hornets put the game away as the stretched the lead to 55-21 after three quarters. Dillow hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points and Murphy got 7 more.

Hanshaw had another trey while Scott hit a 3-poitner and scored 7 points for the Redwomen.

Rock Hill 2 7 12 4 = 25

Coal Grove 16 20 19 11 = 66

ROCK HILL (2-7, 1-3): Aleigha Matney 1 0 1-2 3, Hadyn Bailey 1 0 3-4 5, Emma Scott 1 1 2-2 7, Jaina Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cigi Pancake 2 0 2-2 4, MaKenzie Hanshaw 0 2 0-0 6. Totals: 8-53 6-10 25. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (9-1, 6-1): Kelsey Fraley 2 0 2-2 6, Elli Holmes 2 0 1-2 5, Addi Dillow 6 1 0-0 15, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 0-0 0, Laura Hamm 0 2 0-0 6, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Autum Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 5 2 8-12 24, Abbey Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Rylee Harmon 1 0 2-2 4, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Griffith 2 0 0-2 4. Totals: 24-74 13-20 66. 3-pt goals: 5. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.