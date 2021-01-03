Matney leads Hornets past Redmen in OVC

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Hornets got off on the right foot to start the new year in a physical rivalry game against Rock Hill.

In other words, 2021 has to be better than the growing pain year of 2020.

Rock Hill showed much improvement to start the new year in a game that had several lead changes but the Hornets finished on top 59-48.

The Redmen jumped ahead early and established the paint with Jacob Schwab. The senior big man bullied his way through the lane for two easy baskets and help lead Rock Hill to a 13-8 first quarter advantage.

Tait Matney answered the bell for Coal Grove as the teams’ only senior on senior night.

Matney knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and had a quick steal for a layup to claw back ahead by a point.

The senior finished his senior night with a game high 21 points.

However, Rock Hill regained the lead at the halftime buzzer when Schwab tapped in a missed 3-pointer as time expired to head into the half 29-28.

The Hornets stepped it up in the third quarter to regain the lead and stretch it out. Jarren Hicks got after it defensively scoring three layups on steals in the Coal Grove full-court press.

Hicks finished the game with 14 points and added 3 steals to the stat sheet.

Rock Hill struggled with the press and finding good looks in the half court. Brayden Adams scored 6 point in the quarter and a team high 19 points in the game.

Coal Grove led 41-36 heading into the final period.

“We are growing,” said Coal Grove coach Kevin Vanderhoof. “We didn’t play our best game, but give Rock Hill credit. They are physical and big. We closed it out well by getting a couple stops and made our free throws down the stretch.”

Matney and Malachi Wheeler put in 9-for-11 from the charity stripe in the final quarter to ensure a Hornet victory.

“Malachi struggled all night, but when we needed him the most he stepped up. We talked about being mentally tough and he was tonight,” added Vanderhoof.

On Tuesday, Rock Hill (0-6, 0-4) will host South Point while Coal Grove (3-2, 2-1) will travel to Ironton for 7:30 p.m.

Rock Hill 13 16 7 12 = 48

Coal Grove 8 20 13 18 = 59

ROCK HILL (0-6, 0-4): Noah Doddridge 2 0 0-0 4, Owen Hankins 2 0 2-4 6, Brayden Adams 5 1 6-9 19, Brayden Malone 2 0 2-4 6, Jacob Schwab 5 0 2-4 12, Lane Smith 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17-43 13-23 48. 3-pt goal: 1-7. Rebounds: 7-O, 20 = 27 (Schwab 5, Malone 5). Assists: 5 (Adams 3). Steals: 9 (Hankins 3, Malone 2, Schwab 2). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Hankins.

COAL GROVE (3-2, 2-1): Malachi Wheeler 1 0 4-5 6, Jarren Hicks 6 0 2-5 14, Trevor Hankins 1 0 0-1 2, Tait Matney 5 2 5-6 21, Hunter Staton 0 1 0-0 3, Braxton Horn 1 0 1-2 3, Perry Kingery 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 19 3 12-18 59. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.