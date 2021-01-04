Flyers turn to their defense to rally past Western, 43-40

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LATHAM — When the offense is struggling, teams have to rely on their defense.

The St. Joseph Flyers’ offense was struggling so bad, they were going to need an award-winning performance even to the point they would have to shut out the opposition.

Bit what sounds impossible became a reality as the Flyers held Western scoreless in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 43-40 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Indians on Saturday.

“It was an ugly game and we had to turn to our defense and they did a great job in the second half,” said Flyers’ coach Chris Barnes. “If you hold a team to seven points in a half and that includes a scoreless quarter, that’s a great defensive effort.”

The bulk of the Flyers’ offense came from J.C. Damron with 17 points, Jimmy Mahlmeister with 10 points and Matt Sheridan added 8.

Kolton Miller hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Noah Whitt had 10 to lead Western (4-6, 3-2).

Western made four 3-pointers including two by Whitt as they took a 16-13 first quarter lead.

Sheridan drained a pair of trifectas and scored all 8 of his points in the quarter for the Flyers.

The Indians hit three more treys — two by Millers — while Damron hit a triple and scored 13 of the Flyers 17 points in the quarter and it was 33-30 at the break.

Enter the Flyers’ defense.

St. Joseph limited Western to just 7 points in the third quarter but the Indians held the Flyers to a pair of free throws each from Michael and Jimmy Mahlmeister.

The defense stepped up even more in the fourth quarter as Western failed to score.

Jimmy Mahlmeister knocked down a 3-pointer along with two foul shots and Jared Johnson got all 4 of his points including 2-for-2 at the foul line and the Flyers outscored the Indians 9-0.

The Flyers visit Symmes Valley on Tuesday.

St. Joseph 13 17 4 9 = 43

Western 16 17 7 0 = 40

ST. JOSEPH (4-1, 3-0): Jackson Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Will Whaley 0 0 0-0 0, Matt Sheridan 1 2 0-1 8, J.C. Damron 6 1 2-2 17, Jared Johnson 11 0 2-4 4, Michael Mahlmeister 0 0 2-2 2, Jimmy Mahlmeister 1 1 5-6 10, Max Weber 1 0 0-0 2, Jacob Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4 11-15 43. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

WESTERN (4-6, 3-2): Reed Brewster 1 2 0-0 8, Kolten Miler 0 4 0-0 12, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Colton Montgomery 2 0 0-0 4, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Moah Whitt 2 2 0-0 10, Riley Beckman 0 0 2-2 2, Gavin Myers 1 0 1-2 3, Zach Teed 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 8 4-6 40. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Montgomery.