Jack Hutchison

Jack Barry Hutchison, 78, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

He is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann Harris Hutchison.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

