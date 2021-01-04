Larry Zimmerman
Larry Alan Zimmerman, 74, of Proctorville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Zimmerman.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements, which are pending.
