Larry Zimmerman

Larry Alan Zimmerman, 74, of Proctorville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Zimmerman.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements, which are pending.

Please go the condolence page at www.ehallfuneralhome.com for updated arrangements.