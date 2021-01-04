Pauline Scythes
Pauline (Jones) Scythes, 87, of Ironton, died Friday, January 1, 202,1 at Grande Lake Health Care Center, St. Mary’s.
A graveside service will be noon Thursday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, State Route 522, Pedro, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating.
Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
