January 4, 2021

William Cignoni

Published 10:56 am Monday, January 4, 2021

William Cignoni

William Cignoni, 93, of South Point, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton Campus, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Bolen Cignoni.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with burial at sea to take place.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

