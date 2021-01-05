Charles Scott Sr.
Charles Edward Scott Sr., 76, of Ironton, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Christ Temple Church in Ashland, Kentucky.
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
