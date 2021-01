Alabama’s Smith first wide receiver to win Heisman Trophy in 29 years

NEW YORK (AP) — On an Alabama team stacked with stars, DeVonta Smith emerged as the best player in college football.

Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 seasons Tuesday night, breaking the monopoly quarterbacks have had on college football’s most prestigious award by beating out three of them.

“I want to thank my teammates,” Smith said during his acceptance speech. “With team success comes individual success so without you all, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today, winning this award.”

Smith finished with 447 first-place votes and 1,856 points to easily outdistance Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (222, 1,187), Alabama teammate Mac Jones (138, 1,130) and Florida’s Kyle Trask (61, 737).

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris finished fifth in the voting, making No. 1 Alabama the second team in the 95-year history of the Heisman to have three of the top five vote-getters. Army did it in 1946 with Glenn Davis (first), Doc Blanchard (fourth) and Arnold Tucker (fifth).

Smith, a senior, is the fourth receiver to win the Heisman, joining Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991, Notre Dame’s Tim Brown in 1987 and Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers in 1972.

Quarterbacks had won 17 of the previous 20 Heisman trophies, including the last four.

Smith was presented with the award in a virtual ceremony orchestrated by ESPN. The usual trip to New York for the finalists was called off because of the pandemic and the winner was announced later than it had ever been before.

Smith accepted the trophy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, decked out in a deep crimson jacket and shiny black bow tie.

Meanwhile, his parents watched from a community center in his hometown of Amite, Louisiana, where a socially distanced watch party was held.

Smith is the third Alabama player to win the Heisman, all since 2009. Like Tide running backs Mark Ingram (‘09) and Derrick Henry (2015), Smith will play in the national championship game as a Heisman winner.

Alabama faces No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff title game in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Heisman voting was complete on Dec. 21, so playoff performances were not a factor. But Smith made those who supported him feel good about it with a brilliant three-touchdown game against Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals last weekend.

Smith has 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 22 total touchdowns going into the final game of his college career — which will also be his third national championship game.

Smith carved out a place in Alabama’s storied history as a freshman, catching the winning 41-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa on second-and-26 in overtime against Georgia to give the Tide the 2017 national championship.

For the next two seasons, Smith was still often the overlooked star in the Tide’s talented 2017 class of receivers that included All-American Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. Both of those players decided to skip their senior seasons and enter the draft last year. Both were selected in the first round.

Smith returned to school to complete his degree and form an explosive combination for the Tide with junior Jaylen Waddle. Then Waddle went down with a season-ending leg injury on Oct. 24.

As the Tide’s undisputed No. 1 receiver, Smith shined. The week after Waddle went out, Smith had 11 catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State.

Smith’s soaring one-handed TD grab against LSU was not just his signature play, but one the 2020 season’s best.

A former four-star recruit, Smith came to Tuscaloosa from LSU’s backyard, disappointing the many Tigers’ fans in his hometown.

He had only seven receptions as a freshman, and while he scored the winning touchdown in the national title game, the story was of the game was the guy who threw it.

Tagovailoa was Alabama’s Heisman contender for the next two years.

The understated Smith quietly led the Tide in receptions and yards last year as a junior and became a second-team All-American.

Smitty — as teammates and coaches call him — didn’t emerge as a Hesiman contender this season until Waddle went down.

Starting with that Mississippi State game, Smith went on a four-game tear with 35 catches for 749 yards and 11 touchdowns that solidified another nickname for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound technician: the Slim Reaper.

Whatever you want to call Smith, he’s been quite a catch for Alabama.

Heisman Trophy

Winners By School

Notre Dame (7)

Angelo Bertelli, QB, 1943

John Lujack, QB, 1947

Leon Hart, E, 1949

John Lattner, HB, 1953

Paul Hornung, QB, 1956

John Huarte, QB, 1964

Tim Brown, WR, 1987

Ohio State (7)

Les Horvath, QB, 1944

Vic Janowicz, HB, 1950

Howard Cassady, HB, 1955

Archie Griffin, HB, 1974-75

Eddie George, TB, 1995

Troy Smith, QB, 2006

Oklahoma (7)

Billy Vessels, HB, 1952

Steve Owens, HB, 1969

Billy Sims, HB, 1978

Jason White, QB, 2003

Sam Bradford, QB, 2008

Baker Mayfield, QB, 2017

Kyler Murray, QB, 2018

Southern Cal (6)

Mike Garrett, TB, 1965

O.J. Simpson, TB, 1968

Charles White, TB, 1979

Marcus Allen, TB, 1981

Carson Palmer, QB, 2002

Matt Leinart, QB, 2004

x-Reggie Bush, TB, 2005

Alabama (3)

Mark Ingram, RB, 2009

Derrick Henry, RB, 2015

DeVonta Smith, WR, 2020

Army (3)

Doc Blanchard, HB, 1945

Glenn Davis, HB, 1946

Pete Dawkins, HB, 1958

Auburn (3)

Pat Sullivan, QB, 1971

Bo Jackson, TB, 1985

Cam Newton, QB, 2010

Florida (3)

Steve Spurrier, QB, 1966

Danny Wuerffel, QB, 1996

Tim Tebow, QB, 2007

Florida State (3)

Charlie Ward, QB, 1993

Chris Weinke, QB, 2000

Jameis Winston, QB, 2013

Michigan (3)

Tom Harmon, HB, 1940

Desmond Howard, WR, 1991

Charles Woodson, CB, 1997

Nebraska (3)

Johnny Rodgers, FL, 1972

Mike Rozier, TB, 1983

Eric Crouch, QB, 2001

Georgia (2)

Frank Sinkwich, HB, 1942

Herschel Walker, HB, 1982

LSU (2)

Billy Cannon, HB, 1959

Joe Burrow, QB, 2019

Miami (2)

Vinny Testaverde, QB, 1986

Gino Torretta, QB, 1992

Navy (2)

Joe Bellino, HB, 1960

Roger Staubach, QB, 1963

Texas (2)

Earl Campbell, FB, 1977

Ricky Williams, RB, 1998

Texas A&M (2)

John David Crow, HB, 1957

Johnny Manziel, QB, 2012

Wisconsin (2)

Alan Ameche, FB, 1954

Ron Dayne, RB, 1999

Yale (2)

Larry Kelley, E, 1936

Clint Frank, HB, 1937

Baylor

Robert Griffin III, QB, 2011

Boston College

Doug Flutie, QB, 1984

Brigham Young

Ty Detmer, QB, 1990

Chicago

Jay Berwanger, HB, 1935

Colorado

Rashaan Salaam, RB, 1994

Houston

Andre Ware, QB, 1989

Iowa

Nile Kinnick, HB, 1939

Louisville

Lamar Jackson, QB, 2016

Minnesota

Bruce Smith, HB, 1941

Oklahoma State

Barry Sanders, RB, 1988

Oregon

Marcus Mariota, QB, 2014

Oregon State

Terry Baker, QB, 1962

Penn State

John Cappelletti, HB, 1973

Pittsburgh

Tony Dorsett, HB, 1976

Princeton

Dick Kazmaier, HB, 1951

South Carolina

George Rogers, HB, 1980

Southern Methodist

Doak Walker, HB, 1948

Stanford

Jim Plunkett, QB, 1970

Syracuse

Ernie Davis, HB, 1961

Texas Christian

Davey O’Brien, QB, 1938

UCLA

Gary Beban, QB, 1967

(x-denotes award was ordered vacated)