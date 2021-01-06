Ironton repair shop meets variety of electronic needs

By Austin Johnson

The Ironton Tribune

A full service and technology repair/sale center in Ironton has many things to offer.

From cell phone repairs to custom built PCs to 3-D printed objects, Custom Built satisfies your technological cravings.

Matt Massie, owner of Custom-BuiltPCs, located at 801 Pleasant Street, created CBPC in 2001 to give the Tri-State area a quality local PC solution store.

Since 2001, CBPC has expanded in employed individuals, storeroom and sales.

Also, CBPC has been voted the Tri-State’s best cell phone repair shop for four years in a row.

Massie says his business is more than a repair shop for laptops, cell phones and tablets. He says what he has to offer, you won’t find it anywhere else.

“I don’t think you will find a group of people that try harder to make something good,” he said. “It’s not just assembling things, it’s the software side as well.”

In five years, CBPC has removed over 683,658 threats from customers’ machines and, as of December 2020, has over 1,300 clients online.

“It’s not like you are going to go to Apple and get the kind of help that you can get from our guys,” Massie said. “You can find support forms online, and good luck to you, but here, you will get better support.”

Anthony Bazell, who is currently employed at CBPC, has been coming in since he was 14 years old. Massie says his employees have grown up around technology, and about any problem you may have with a gadget, they can provide great service to fill your needs.

Not only does CBPC sell custom cables, 3-D printed USBs and objects, but they also make the computers in Ironton, which Massie says is a big deal.

“We’re kind of pushing the envelope a little bit trying to get out of source and parts from China and making parts here,” Massie said.

He hopes it will inspire the next generation to follow suit and realize the effects of USA made products.

Massie said, due to the increase of people working from home, business has gone up.

“It’s always up and down,” he said, “but COVID has consistently kept us busy.”

If you need that rare cable, computer part or repair, the store may be the place for you.

The business is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at Custom-Built PCS.com or their website on Custom-BuiltPcs.com