Leora Mitchem

Leora Mae Mitchem, 91, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.