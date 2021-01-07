Helen Webb

Helen (Duty) Woods Webb, 91, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her residence.

A graveside service will be noon Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Visitation will be 11–11:45 a.m. at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

