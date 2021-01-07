Jarrett Adkins

Jarrett Ray Adkins, 49, of Lesage, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Cabell-Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Reginia “Gina” Adkins of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

