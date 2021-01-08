Dorothy Lewis, age 91, of Hilliard, passed away Jan. 7, 2021.

She enjoyed baking, live music, cross-stitch and quilting.

Dorothy loved her Buckeyes and was a Louisville basketball fan.

She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Lewis.

Survived by children Daniel Lewis and Carol (Roy) Johnson; grandchildren, Kenneth Johnson, Kristina Johnson, Jessica (Evan) Lewis, Kylor Johnson, and Kourtney (Wayne) Tsai; and numerous family members and friends.

Family will receive friends 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Stephanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer.

