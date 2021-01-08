January 8, 2021

  • 36°

Mary Bragg

By Obituaries

Published 11:50 am Friday, January 8, 2021

Mary Bragg

Mary Bragg, 80, of Proctorville, formally of Crown City, died Tuesday Jan. 6, 2021.

Funeral service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. by Pastor Ervin Napier at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour before. A private burial will take place at Rome Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Will you be impacted by the closure of Pick’n Save in Ironton?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business