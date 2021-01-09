Candidates begin filing for May 4 primary; Deadline is Feb. 3

With the 2020 election over with, workers at the Lawrence County Board of Elections are already gearing up for this year’s races.

No countywide or state offices are on the ballot this year, and this year’s ballot is comprised of smaller local races, ranging from township trustees, school board members and city council seats.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. on Feb 3 to file for partisan races, while write-in candidates have until Feb. 22 to file.

As of Thursday, several had already turned in their paperwork to the board.

Two have filed for Ironton city council — Nate Kline and Bob Cleary.

In trustee races, Mike Finley has filed in Fayette Township.

Two have filed for village council seats — Jacob Wells, in Chesapeake, and Brandon Bazell, in Coal Grove.

And in school board races, Nate Adkins and Bobby Hamlin have filed in Chesapeake.

The deadline for voters to register for the May 4 primary is April 5.

This year’s general election will take place on Nov. 2