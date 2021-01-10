Lady Flyers can’t close deal in loss at Gallipolis

Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — The St. Joseph Lady Flyers need some stick ’um for their game.

The Lady Flyers had the lead but couldn’t hold on as the Gallipolis Blue Angels rallied in the fourth quarter to edge St. Joseph 39-35 on Saturday.

“The second quarter was pretty good and we went up by five in the third with a chance to expand the lead,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Bart Burcham.

“But we had some turnovers and a couple of breakdowns on defense that let them get the lead. But the girls played so hard. We just need to find a way to hold onto a lead and finish a game.”

Petro scored 6 points and Griffin added 4 as the Blue Angels took a 15-10 first quarter lead.

Bella Whaley hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Chloe Sheridan added a basket for the Lady Flyers in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lady Flyers held Gallipolis to just 4 points as they rallied to take the lead.

Bella Whaley had another trifecta to go with a basket and she made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Emma Whaley hit a basket and Laiken “The Enforcer” Unger converted 1-of-2 free throws as the Lady Flyers led 21-19 at the break.

Emma Whaley drained a trifecta while Emily Blankenship and Bella Whaley added 2-pointers to account for the Lady Flyers scoring in the third quarter.

St. Joseph had its biggest lead at 28-23 before Gallipolis got within 28-27 to end the quarter.

Griffin banked in a 3-pointer and score 5 points in the fourth quarter and Petro added a pair of baskets as the Blue Angels rallied for the win.

The Whaley cousins were responsible for all 7 of the St. Joseph points in the fourth quarter with Emma Whaley hit a trey and a basket.

Bella Whaley finished with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Whaley had 10 points while Gracie Damron grabbed 6 rebounds and both Blankenship and Sheridan had 5 reounds.

St. Joseph host Western on Monday.

St. Joseph 10 11 7 7 = 35

Gallipolis 15 4 8 12 = 39

ST. JOSEPH (1-7): Emma Whaley 2 2 0-2 10, Emilee Blankenship 1 0 0-2 2, Bella Whaley 4 3 3-3 20, Chloe Sheridan 1 0 0-0 2, Gracie Damron 0 0 0-4 0, Laiken Unger 0 0 1-2 1, Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5 4-11 35. Rebounds: 30 (B. Whaley 10, Damron 6, Sheridan 5, Blankenship 5, Unger 2, E. Whaley 2). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (3-3): Chanee Cremeens 1 0 3-6 5, Asia Griffin 3 1 0-1 11, Maddy Petro 6 0 1-3 13, Regan Wilcoxon 0 0 0-0 0, Preslee Reed 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Hammons 1 0 2-2 4, Koren Truance 2 0 0-0 4, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 16-12 39. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.